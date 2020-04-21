ABC4 Sports – The Draft Preview: Episode 2

In Episode 2 of the ABC4 NFL Draft Preview, Dana Greene and Wesley Ruff talk about a variety of local draft prospects before the big day on Thursday.

From Utah’s Terrell Burgess, Julian Blackmon, Javelin Guidry, John Penisini, Francis Bernard, to Utah State’s David Woodward, to BYU’s Dayan Ghanwoloku, Wesley and Dana talk about where they think our local players will be drafted.

