NFL Draft
NFL teams rely on tape with virus altering pre-draft routine
Canceled by Coronavirus: Vegas’ elaborate draft plans change
Crystal ball: Projecting the upcoming NFL schedule
The story of the NFL draft, from extravaganza to unadorned
NFL keeping its draft in April as scheduled
Former No. 1 overall draft picks still available on market
April NFL draft on schedule, no public events in Las Vegas
NFL ends in-person visits between teams, draft prospects
Patriots get 4 compensatory draft picks, two in third round
Life and death decisions of COVID-19 pandemic
Video
887 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Utah, state releases hospitalization numbers, demographics
Video
6.5 magnitude earthquake hits central Idaho
Xenophobic behavior on the rise towards Asian Americans in Utah in relation to COVID-19 misinformation
Video
Here’s when COVID-19 cases are projected to peak in Utah
Ogden mayor reacts to COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Health officials say Utah’s COVID-19 cases may peak in 2-3 weeks
Video
Harmons to give out free digital thermometers
What professions are considered essential workers?
