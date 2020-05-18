New York Knicks to hire Jazz executive Walt Perrin

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are losing longtime executive Walt Perrin to the New York Knicks.
The Knicks have reportedly tabbed Perrin to be its next assistant general manager.
Perrin has been with the Jazz since 2001, and was currently the team’s vice president of player personnel.
With Perrin leading the Jazz scouting efforts, Utah drafted five all-star players in Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Gordon Hayward, Paul Millsap and Deron Williams.
Perrin was responsible for setting up all the pre-draft workouts for the Jazz.