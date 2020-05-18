New York Knicks to hire Jazz executive Walt Perrin

Perrin had been with the Jazz for 19 years

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz are losing longtime executive Walt Perrin to the New York Knicks.

The Knicks have reportedly tabbed Perrin to be its next assistant general manager.

Perrin has been with the Jazz since 2001, and was currently the team’s vice president of player personnel.

Sources: The Knicks are finalizing hiring Jazz VP of Player Personnel Walt Perrin as assistant general manager as they reshuffle front office under Leon Rose. Perrin is a well-respected executive who has worked in Jazz organization for 19 years. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 18, 2020

With Perrin leading the Jazz scouting efforts, Utah drafted five all-star players in Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Gordon Hayward, Paul Millsap and Deron Williams.

Perrin was responsible for setting up all the pre-draft workouts for the Jazz.