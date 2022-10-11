SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Fans of the Utah Jazz will have a lot to take in when the season starts on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Over the offseason, the home of the Utah Jazz, Vivint Arena, has earned some upgrades, new restaurants, and in-stadium entertainment.

Vivint Arena will welcome four new places for fans to eat, including local-favorite Costa Vida Mexican Grill on the main concourse. Costa Vida will be joined by San Diablos Churros, gourmet ice cream floats from Float On, and the full-service Buzzer Bar.

Later in the season, classic and boneless wings from Wingstop and a contactless grab-and-go market will be making their way into the arena as well.

The game-night atmosphere is also getting a boost, with two new crews joining the Zyia Active Jazz Dancers. At every game, the Crumbl Crew will be giving away cookies and a new hip-hop dance troupe called the Utah Jazz Breakers will provide entertainment in the breaks.

The Arena also received video upgrades throughout the stand, with every major videoboard being upgraded, improving the resolution for picture perfect quality.

In addition to the improved screens, the center-hung scoreboard now features corner infills that connect all four sides and two more screens have been added to make it easier for every seat in the arena to catch the action.

A glimpse of the new videoboard upgrades during Frozen Fury on Oct. 6, 2022

Not only does the upperbowl have improved videoboards that have doubled in size, but, Vivint Arena will introduce a premium club that has lofts that can fit six to 10 people available for single-game rentals or season-long leases. The private lofts include game tickets and all-inclusive hospitality including food, beverages, snacks, dinner and dessert.

The Utah Jazz start their 2022-23 season when they welcome the Denver Nuggets to Vivint Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. Fans can find tickets at utahjazz.com or by calling 801-355-DUNK.