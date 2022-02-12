Nevada hands Utah State costly loss at home, 85-72

Utah State guard Sean Bairstow (2) dribbles the ball as Nevada forward Tre Coleman (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Nevada’s dynamic duo proved to be too much for Utah State Friday night at The Spectrum.

Demond Cambridge Jr. and Grant Sherfield combined for 51 points in leading the Wolf Pack to an 85-72 win, handing Utah State its second straight loss following a five-game winning streak.

The Aggies now have five losses at home this season, and any hope of receiving at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament may be lost.

Utah State (15-11, 6-7 MW), which beat Nevada 78-49 win in Reno on January 29th, held a 37-32 halftime lead, but Nevada (10-13, 4-8 MW) outscored USU 53-35 in the final 20 minutes to snap its six-game losing streak.

“They came in here and played a whale of a game, especially the second half,” said Utah State head coach Ryan Odom. “53 points in the second half and were really clicking on all cylinders. Going into the game, we knew what they were capable of.”

Brandon Horvath scored a career-high 29 points for Utah State as he was 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 11-of-14 at the free throw line to go along with eight rebounds. Justin Bean added 16 points and nine rebounds, Rylan Jones scored 11 points off the bench for the home team.

But the rest of the Utah State team scored just 16 points.

“We did not play our best tonight,” Jones said. “They came in here and played a lot more hungry and wanted it more than we did. They were playing desperate, and they are a good team. If you let them get going, as (Desmond) Cambridge and (Grant) Sherfield made some shots, they are a hard guard. Those two are really good. They just outplayed us, they were hungrier. We try to be the hungrier team and they beat us to that tonight.”

Cambridge led Nevada with 27 points, shooting 10-of-16 shooting, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range. Sherfield was close behind with 24 points as he was 12-of-14 at the free throw line and 5-of-14 from the field.

Nevada began the second-half by scoring the first four points and regained the lead at 40-39 on a Sherfield basket with 17:46 remaining. Utah State pushed its lead back to four points at 47-43 following a Horvath dunk at the 15:06 mark. Over the next four minutes there were three ties and two lead changes, before Nevada went on a 16-9 run to take a 69-60 lead with 6:41 to play. USU never got closer than six points the remainder of the game as Nevada closed with a 5-0 run to make the final score 85-72.

Nevada finished the game shooting 47.5 percent (29-of-61), including a blistering 60.0 percent (18-of-30) in the second half. The Wolf Pack also made 50.0 percent (10-of-20) of their 3-pointers, including shooting 63.6 percent (7-of-11) from deep in the second half. Nevada was also 17-of-26 at the free throw line for the game.

Utah State shot just 41.4 percent (24-of-58), including just 26.1 percent (6-of-23) from 3-point range, and was 78.3 percent (18-of-23) at the free throw line.

Utah State finished the game with 14 turnovers as compared to just eight for Nevada and both teams had 37 rebounds.

Nevada scored the first seven points of the game as Utah State committed four turnovers in the first four minutes. USU took its first lead at 22-21 on a 3-pointer from RJ Eytle-Rock and finished the half on a 7-2 run over the final 1:45 to take a five-point advantage into the locker room.

Utah State shot 42.3 percent (11-of-26) in the first half, including just 27.3 percent (3-of-11) from 3-point range, and committed 11 turnovers, but held Nevada to just 35.5 percent (11-of-31) shooting, including 33.3 percent (3-of-9) from 3-point range.

After suffering just four home losses in the last three seasons combined, Utah State has now dropped five games this year in Logan.

The Aggies are back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m. (MT), when they play at San Diego State.