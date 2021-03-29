Neemias Queta declares for 2021 NBA draft

Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) protects the ball during the first half of a first round game against Texas Tech in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Utah State junior center, Neemias Queta will forego his senior season to enter the 2021 NBA draft.

Queta finishes his career at Utah State as the best rim protector in school history, setting single-game, single-season and, career block records over the course of his stay in Logan.

This season, Queta totaled an NCAA-best 97 blocks, breaking his own single-season record at Utah State of 84 set during his freshman year in 2018-19. Queta recorded 219 blocks over the course of his career, far surpassing the previous Utah State record of 155 set by Gilbert Pete from 1986-89.

Queta was strong on the offensive side of the ball as well, finishing as the only player in the Mountain West in 2020-21 to average a double-double with 14.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Queta, a 2021 AP honorable mention All-American, garnered numerous accolades during his time at Utah State. Earning two Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors. Queta earned first-team all-Mountain West honors in 2020-2021, while also being named the 2019 Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

Queta will hire an agent and enter the 2021 NBA Draft. He is regarded as one of the top-10 centers in the upcoming draft after a record-setting career with the Aggies.