NBA season suspended, ESPN reports Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) shoots as New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis (1) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Sarah Stier)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN.

The NBA has suspended its season “until further notice” after the Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for COVID-19. The announcement came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

“The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement Wednesday. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The test result, the Utah Jazz said, was reported shortly before the scheduled tip-off time for the Utah at Oklahoma City game. Players were on the floor for warmups and tip-off was moments away when they were told to return to their locker rooms. About 30 minutes later, fans were told the game was postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Gobert was ruled out with an unspecified illness before Wednesday night’s game.

The Jazz organization and Utah state officials confirmed the preliminary positive virus test, but they did not identify Gobert as the specific player.

