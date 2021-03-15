NBA investigation finds no proof into alleged bigoted remarks by Jazz executive Dennis Lindsey

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The NBA says an investigation into whether former Utah Jazz player Elijah Millsap had a bigoted remark directed at him by Jazz Executive of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey during an end-of-season interview six years ago has ended and was unable to find proof that the statement was made.

Millsap alleged last month that Lindsey, then the team’s general manager, did so during that April 2015 meeting. Millsap accused Lindsey of saying, “if you say one more word, I’ll cut your Black ass and send you back to Louisiana.” Lindsey denied saying that, and the NBA’s review, done by the league and with independent counsel, could not prove otherwise.

In a statement released by the NBA, the league announced its findings.

“The investigation was unable to establish that the alleged statement was made. As part of the investigative process, all participants involved in the 2015 meeting were interviewed and given the opportunity to provide any relevant evidence, including both Millsap and Lindsey. The investigation also involved other parties who might have been in a position to corroborate the allegation, and the review of meeting notes of the exit interview and other pertinent information.”

The Jazz also released a statement on Monday:

“As an organization, we take all matters of this nature seriously and have zero tolerance for discriminatory behavior of any kind. We appreciate the thorough process of the NBA’s investigation and thank all parties involved for their full cooperation. The league’s investigation was done in coordination with independent, outside counsel. We respect the league’s process and results announced earlier today. For more than 25 years, Dennis Lindsey has been a respected basketball executive around the NBA and a leading voice on social justice within our organization and community.”

After the accusations were made, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder, who was in that meeting, said, “Honestly, I don’t remember the conversation. “I can’t fathom Dennis saying something like that.”

Millsap has not yet responded to the NBA’s findings.