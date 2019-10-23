NBA All-Star Game returning to Utah in 2023

Announcement to be made today by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – 30 years later, the NBA All-Star Game is returning to Salt Lake City, ABC4 News has confirmed.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is in town to make a major announcement at 3:30 today at Vivint SmartHome Arena, where he will announce that NBA All-Star Weekend will be held in Salt Lake City in 2023.

Silver will be joined by Jazz owner Gail Miller, Utah Governor Gary Herbert and Salt Lake City mayor Jackie Biskupski.

The Jazz hosted its only NBA All-Star Game in 1993, when Karl Malone and John Stockton were named co-MVP’s. That game also featured NBA legends like Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Patrick Ewing and Charles Barkley.

Chicago is hosting this year’s All-Star game, while Indianapolis and Cleveland will be the host sites the next two years.

The Jazz submitted a bid to host the All-Star game last year after a $125-million renovation was completed.

The new Salt Lake City airport will also be completed in the next year.

The Jazz tip off the 2019-2020 season tonight at home against Oklahoma City.

This story will be updated.