(ABC4) – NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced on Wednesday that the 2023 All-Star game will remain in Salt Lake City.

During the NBA Board of Governors Press Conference Silver said, “there was no discussion over the past two days about moving the all-star game from Salt Lake City and we do not anticipate moving the game.”

Ryan Smith, the owner of the Jazz along with the team came out against legislation that forbids transgender girls from playing in high school sports.

“We do not anticipate moving the game,” Silver said. [Jazz owner] Ryan Smith and the Utah Jazz have come out against that legislation, and we find in our conversations with Ryan, we think we can create an inclusive environment for our All-Star Game in Salt Lake City that will be welcoming for all our guests.”

H.B. 11 passed in late March after the Utah Legislature overrode Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of the bill. The decision caused controversy throughout the Beehive State and nationally.

The NBA All-Star game is scheduled for February 19, 2023. This will mark the first time the NBA All-Star Game has come to Salt Lake City since 1993.