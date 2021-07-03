MyKayla Skinner will not return to Utah after competing in Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – MyKayla Skinner announced on Twitter Saturday that the Tokyo Olympics will be her last meet and she will not be returning to the Utah gymnastics team for one last season.

“Hey everyone! I am so excited to compete in Tokyo in just a few weeks and I’m grateful for all of your support,” Skinner wrote. “I wanted to announce I will be going pro and not returning to compete in the NCAA. The Olympics will be my last gymnastics competition before I officially retire.”

Skinner qualified as a specialist for the 2021 Olympic Games this month, finishing fifth overall at the U.S. Olympic trials this past weekend.

Skinner had one more year of eligibility at Utah, but at age 24, she decided it was time to move on with her life after competing at the Olympics.

“I will miss being a part of Utah Gymnastics and competing in the Huntsman Center,” Skinner wrote. “But there are things I want to do professionally and places my gymnastics can take me that won’t work as a college athlete, even with the recent rule change. More importantly, I am not getting any younger and my body definitely needs a rest after this last comeback. I have nothing but good things to say about Utah Gymnastics- the organization, the athletes, the fans, coach Tom [Farden] and the staff.”

Skinner was a two-time NCAA champion and two-time NCAA all-around runner up at Utah. She also holds the NCAA record for consecutive routines without a fall at 161. She is a school-record 26-time All-American.

She said she will return to school and get her degree this fall.

“I will be returning to finish my degree and graduate at the U and will forever be a Red Rock,” Skinner wrote. “We have the best fan base in the nation and I’m happy to now transition into being a part of it.”

Incoming freshman Grace McCallum also earned a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, while incoming freshman Kara Eaker was named as an alternate.

The Utah gymnastics team finished third at the NCAA championships this past season.