Moguls skiing becoming more spectacular with massive jumps

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Moguls used to be more about the skiing, getting around the bumps as fast as the skiers can with the best possible technique. But over the years, the two mandatory massive jumps have become exponentially more difficult.

“The majority of the training started out skiing,” said U.S. Olympian Brad Wilson. “Then the majority of the time after that is spent on jumps because our sport has progressed a lot in the last ten years.”

“Skiing to me comes really naturally,” added fellow Olympian Hannah Soar. “But jumping, I have a lot of fear, and I have a lot of things I need to overcome. So the more I can do it and the more I have access to those opportunities is so important for me.”

The way they’ve done it is by training at the Utah Olympic Park, by jumping into the pool during the summer.

“We’re really lucky here in Park City, having the water ramps at the Olympic Park,” said U.S. Olympian Nick Page, who calls Deer Valley his home mountain. “It’s a facility we really can spend the majority of our summer at that lets us work on those sorts of things in a much safer environment than just trying to throw one off the side of a hill in the winter.”

“As someone who is not as naturally talented as Nick Page is,” Soar said. “When I’m at the water ramp, I’m so thankful that that training opportunity is so easy to access with so many days on the water.”

Salt Lake resident Jaelin Kauf finished 7th at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She was third in Thursday’s qualifying round in China, positioning herself for a medal this weekend. She says she is always working on her jumps.

“I didn’t grow up jumping, I grew up skiing,” Kauf said. “So the turns and speed, I’m fine with those. But I definitely spend most of the off-season and prep time working on those airs.”