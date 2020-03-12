MLB reportedly suspending spring training

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)-ABC4’s Dana Greene says Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training due to growing concerns over the coronavirus.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that there will be a conference call among all the MLB owners Thursday afternoon which will result in spring training being suspended. The league will likely delay the beginning of the regular season as well.
With the mass cancellations of sporting events around the country, MLB is facing pressure to follow suit, says Passan. An official announcement from the MLB is expected later today.
