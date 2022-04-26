SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With the season on the line, Donovan Mitchell hopes to be on the floor for Game 6 against Dallas Thursday night.

Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of Utah’s 102-77 loss to the Mavs in Game 5. He had an MRI on Tuesday, and the results were negative

Mitchell does have bi-lateral quadriceps contusions and will continue treatment. Mitchell’s status for Game 6 will be updated on Wednesday. Utah are on the brink of elimination, training the series 3 games to 2.

After the game on Monday Mitchell said, “I’ll be fine. We’ll see how I feel, but I’m a competitor. This is the playoffs, so I’ve got to find a way.”

Mitchell suffered the injury when the Jazz were down by 28 points with 4:50 left in the game.

“I went up to try and finish and it just tightened up on me,” Mitchell said. “I just couldn’t run back on defense, so I had to come out.”

Mitchell scored just nine points on Monday, missing all seven of his three-point attempts. The Jazz were 3 for 30 from three-point range in the blowout loss.

Mitchell is averaging 26.0 points per game in the series, but he’s shooting only 37.9% from the floor and 19.5% from 3-point range.

“I give credit to [Dorian] Finney-Smith,” Mitchell said, referring to Dallas’ primary defender on him. “This wasn’t the best game of my career, let alone the playoffs. The looks I’ve been getting haven’t been the easiest. I’m just trying to find a way.”

Game 6 is slated for 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Vivint Arena.