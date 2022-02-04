Mitchell scores 27 in return as Jazz blow past Brooklyn, 125-102

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – What a return to the court it was for Donovan Mitchell.

After missing eight games because of a concussion, Mitchell scored 27 points in just 22 minutes as the Jazz won its second game in a row, cruising past the Brooklyn Nets, 125-102.

Mitchell made 8 of 10 shots from the field, including 6 of 7 from three-point land as the Jazz built a 34-point lead. Mitchell also added six assists and three rebounds.

“It was good to be back playing in front of the home crowd,” Mitchell said. “It’s been a while. There were spurts when I was a little winded. The biggest things when you’re out with a concussion is just trying to manage the conditioning part. That was the biggest thing that I was worried about. The shot was good. I just tried to take my time and get back into it. My teammates make it easy for me and the shots were falling.”

Acting head coach Alex Jensen was impressed with Mitchell’s first game since January 17th, when he suffered the concussion against the Lakers.

“He looked better,” Jensen said. “He had been out for awhile, but he looked really good. He was running, defending, passing so it was really nice for all of us to see him out there.”

The rest might have done Mitchell well as he played a near flawless game against the decimated Nets with drives to the basket, pinpoint passing and accurate shooting. The Jazz were 2-6 without Mitchell.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points, while Hassan Whiteside had 15 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

On Utah’s first possession, Mitchell dished a no-look assist to Royce O’Neale for a three-point play. That sparked a 10-0 run to start the game and the Jazz completed a wire-to-wire victory for the third time this season and sent the Nets to a season-high seventh straight loss.

“I was just happy to be playing basketball,” Mitchell said. “I was joking before the game that I didn’t care if the ball went in. I was just happy to be out there running around, guarding, thinking the game and playing with my teammates.”

“He was unbelievable,” Jazz center Udoka Azubuike said. “It looked like a video game. There was one time I had to catch myself in the moment because I was just watching him. Every shot was going in. Don is a star.”

Brooklyn rookie Cam Thomas posted a career-high 30 points just four games after his previous best of 25 last week. Kyrie Irving, the only Nets star to play, scored 15 points on 20 shots.

Rudy Gobert missed his sixth straight game with a calf injury. Jordan Clarkson also didn’t play because of a sore knee.

The Nets were without double-digit scorers James Harden (hamstring), Kevin Durant (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) and Joe Harris (ankle).

The Nets never trailed by less than 21 points the entire second half.

Eric Paschall scored 16 points, while Mike Conley added 14 for the Jazz, who have won twice after losing seven of eight injury-riddled games.

The Jazz had 33 assists on 48 field goals as they shot 57% and went 17 for 38 from 3-point range.

Utah next hosts the New York Knicks on Monday.