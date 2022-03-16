SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell didn’t get a call. Then he got mad. Then it got a technical foul. Then he went off.

Donovan Mitchell scored a Utah-record 25 of his 37 points in the third quarter, Jordan Clarkson added 26 and the Utah Jazz beat the Chicago Bulls 125-110 on Wednesday night.

After not getting a call on a play in which he was clearly fouled, Mitchell yelled at the referee and got teed up.

“I just felt like at that point, I just had to sound off,” Mitchell said. “It was just getting ridiculous.”

Mitchell then got ridiculous himself. Mitchell made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers in the third period on nine attempts. He broke Karl Malone’s team mark of 22 points in a quarter. Mitchell finished with nine 3-pointers, besting his previous career best of seven.

“Just go, that was my mindset,” he said. “Once I saw the 3 on the wide pin go down, it was on. From there, I just started getting to my spots and do what I do. Sometimes you just gotta go to that place inside you.”

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 14 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter. Alexander-Walker, who came to Utah in a Feb. 9 trade from New Orleans, had only nine total points in his first seven games with the Jazz.

“It just means I’m fitting in, and that’s a good feeling,” he said. “To be a part of a winning team and a winning organization. For me to come to this team, I just wanted to do my best and help.”

Chicago’s Zach LaVine, who has been affected by a sore left knee, made five 3s and had 33 points in tying his highest scoring output in four months. DeMar DeRozan added 25 points. The Bulls have dropped seven of nine.

Ayo Dosunmu’s layup trimmed Utah’s lead to 103-99 before the Jazz responded with a clinching run.

Alexander-Walker had two 3-pointers from the corner in a 14-0 run that featured suffocating defense and floor-spacing offense. Rudy Gobert’s free throws capped the run and lifted the Jazz to a 117-99 lead with 4:38 to play.

“I was really happy for Nickeil because people don’t see that every morning before shootaround those guys are in there at 8 o’clock working out and going hard too,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell’s huge third quarter pushed the Jazz ahead 89-81 entering the fourth quarter.

Rudy Gobert had 14 points, 20 rebounds and three blocks while Mike Conley had in 14 points and seven assists.

Gobert passed the late Mark Eaton and into second place on the Jazz all-time rebounding list, behind Karl Malone.

“We raised our level and did a great job defensively, especially with the scorers they have,” Gobert said.

The Jazz played without second-leading scorer Bojan Bogdanovic (left calf strain), along with key reserves Trent Forrest (right wrist sprain), Danuel House (left knee bone bruise) and Udoka Azubuike (right ankle sprain).

The Jazz reserves outscored their Chicago counterparts, 49-22. Utah stays tied with Dallas at 43-26 for the fourth seed in the Western Conference with 13 games remaining.

The Jazz next host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.