Mitchell scores 15 points, Gobert goes for 10 in NBA All-Star Game

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell blocks a shot by Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert during the second half of basketball’s NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell scored 15 points for Team Durant, while Rudy Gobert had 10 points and seven rebounds for Team LeBron in the 70th annual NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta Sunday night.

Mike Conley made his All-Star Game debut, and scored three points as Team LeBron won, 170-150.

Gobert made five of his six shots, all dunks, including a bounce pass dunk from LeBron James in the winning effort.

“When we look at where we started seven years ago when he got here, if somebody would have told us that we’re going to be both in the same All-Star team seven years later, we would have said that we have a long way to go,” Gobert said about playing for Snyder.

Mitchell made six of 12 shots from the field, including three of nine from three-point land. He said he felt more at ease in his second All-Star Game appearance.

“It definitely felt more comfortable I think just being there, understanding the format obviously it’s a little bit different this year,” Mitchell said. “Understanding how the game flow is. I think it was just for me going out there and being who I am, just go out there having fun and enjoying the moment. I think I did a pretty good job of that and hopefully I’ll be here for many more years to come.”

Former Weber State star Damien Lillard poured in 32 points including the game-winning three-pointer from half court for Team LeBron.

Snyder admitted he didn’t do much coaching for Team LeBron, but rather just enjoyed the overall experience of his first All-Star Game.

“I did as much as they wanted me to do, which was a couple of plays and a couple of situations to kind of help out any way you can,” Snyder said. “But I think they pretty much had it covered.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo earned MVP honors, setting an All-Star Game record by making all 16 of his shots for 35 points.

Earlier, Conley made it to the finals of the three-point contest, but lost to Steph Curry, 28-27.

The Jazz return to action Friday, March 12th at home against Houston.