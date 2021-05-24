Mitchell reportedly furious about being held out of Game 1

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell wanted to play in Game 1 against Memphis Sunday night. He thought he was going to play. He spoke to the media Sunday morning saying he was going to play.

“I’m ready to go,” Mitchell said Sunday morning. “No pain. I’m excited to get going.”

But four hours before tipoff, the after consulting with the team’s medical staff, the Jazz made the announcement that Mitchell was out despite not being listed on the injury report the day before.

The Jazz went on to lose to the Grizzlies, 112-109, to fall in a 1-0 series hole. And Mitchell is not OK with it.

According to an ESPN report, Mitchel was “furious” and “incensed” about being held out.

Mitchell sent out a cryptic tweet last night after the loss, saying he wish he could say more, and he’ll be out there soon.

Sorry y’all… I wish I could say more…. I’ll be out there soon !❤️🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 24, 2021

Mitchell’s teammates were taken aback by the news that Mitchell wasn’t going to play Sunday night.

“I try to stay out of all of this, because it’s just going to give me a headache,” Rudy Gobert said. “It was a big surprise. When you wake up from a nap and find out your star player isn’t going to play, it throws you off a little bit. Hopefully, he’s good for next game. That’s all I’m worried about.”

“I found out about 4 o’clock,” Mike Conley said. “Obviously, that’s tough on our team. But we’ve played all season with guys in and out of the lineup. That’s not an excuse.”

Mitchell did not play in the final 16 games of the regular season after spraining his ankle on April 16th.

He was up on his feet throughout the game Sunday night, cheering on his team and giving advice to the younger players.

In November, Mitchell signed a 5-year max extension worth up to $195 million.