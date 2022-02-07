Mitchell goes for 32 points as Jazz roll to 113-104 win over Knicks

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Start spreading the news, it looks like the Utah Jazz have made a brand new start of it.

Donovan Mitchell had 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists to lead the Jazz to a 113-104 victory over the Knicks on Monday night, their second straight win over a New York team, and third straight overall.

Mitchell also had four steals in his second game back after missing the previous eight with a concussion.

“Being out, you see a lot of different things what’s needed, what can be better, what’s going well,” Mitchell said. “For me, finding ways that I can impact the game. Outside of scoring, outside of the stuff on offense, or even if it is on offense like the little things.”

Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 20 points. Mike Conley had 18 points and seven assists, and Jordan Clarkson scored 16.

Julius Randle scored 30 points to lead New York. Mitchell Robinson added a season-high 19 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and three blocks. R.J. Barrett had 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, and Evan Fournier had 16 points as the Knicks lost their third straight game.

Utah led by two at the half, and took a 10-point lead early in the third quarter. But the Knicks went on a 24-2 run to take a 12-point lead. The Jazz didn’t score a single basket over a six-minute stretch. Utah missed 13 of 14 shots and committed five turnovers in that span.

Randle capped off the run with back-to-back baskets that gave the Knicks an 82-70 lead. He scored 15 points in the quarter.

But the Jazz got it together and rallied back. Utah opened the fourth quarter with a 16-6 run to take a 98-92 lead. Royce O’Neale hit back-to-back 3-pointers — his first baskets of the game — to cap the run.

“It’s hard to raise your level, particularly in a game that is that physical,” said Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. “But I thought our competitive level just kept going up.”

New York cut the deficit to 98-97 following a three-point play by Alec Burks. Mitchell fed Udoka Azubuike and Bogdanovic for baskets to preserve the lead for the Jazz. He grabbed an offensive rebound to set up the first, and stole the ball to set up the second.

He capped off a 7-0 run with a three-point play, putting Utah up 105-97 with 1:08 left.

“The last couple of minutes, we really closed them out,” Bogdanovic said. “We played hard, and the crowd gave us energy as well. It was a playoff atmosphere.”

Udoka Azubuike finished with a career-high 14 boards, and added a career-high three blocks.

The Jazz struggled from three-point land, making just 12 of 48 shots (25 percent). But Utah forced 16 New York turnovers and held the Knicks to just 18 fourth quarter points.

“It’s not always going to be pretty,” Mitchell said. “But we competed and we fought. It was a really good win, and it felt good as a group.”

Rudy Gay (right knee soreness) and Rudy Gobert (left calf strain) did not play.

The Jazz next host the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night.