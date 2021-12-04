Mitchell, Conley lead Jazz to 137-130 win over Boston

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell had 34 points and six assists to lead the Utah Jazz over the Boston Celtics 137-130 Friday night.

Mike Conley added 29 points and seven assists for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Utah made a season-high 27 3-pointers and shot 53% from long distance. It helped the Jazz survive a 52% shooting performance by the Celtics.

“It feels good to get that win,” Gobert said. “We could have broke down and stopped playing the right way mentally. But we kept moving the ball, we kept attacking, we kept trusting one another. It’s a huge win for us.”

Jayson Tatum scored 37 points to lead Boston. Dennis Schroder added 26 points while Al Horford chipped in 21 points and nine assists.

It wasn’t enough to overcome Utah’s sizzling shooting. The Jazz are the first team to hit 20 or more 3-pointers against the Celtics this season.

“I’ve never been a part of a team hitting that many 3s like that,” Horford said. “And especially the type of 3s — they weren’t necessarily all open. They were tough, contested 3s.”

Robert Williams III scored on three straight possessions to cap a 9-0 run and give Boston a 113-109 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Utah answered by scoring baskets on seven straight possessions to surge ahead 127-120 with 1:57 left. Mitchell made three shots in a row, including a go-ahead 3-pointer.

Tatum made a layup and two free throws to get Boston within three in the final minute. Mitchell hit a stepback 3-pointer with 28.2 seconds left to stave off a comeback.

The Jazz closed out the game by making nine of their final 11 shots.

“This comes from preparation,” Mitchell said. “I got to give Coach (Quin Snyder) credit for that.”

Conley made three 3-pointers to fuel a game-opening 14-2 run for the Jazz. It set the stage for a first-quarter when Utah made nine 3-pointers and shot 12 of 18 from the field overall.

Boston trimmed the deficit to 30-23 on a steal and dunk from Josh Richardson. Jordan Clarkson answered with back-to-back baskets to boost Utah’s lead back to double digits.

The Jazz staked out a game-high 43-29 lead in the second quarter on a dunk from Gobert. Then, the Celtics rallied. Boston ripped off an 11-0 run punctuated by back-to-back baskets from Tatum and Schroder to cut Utah’s lead to 43-40.

Horford scored five baskets in the second quarter to keep the Jazz from pulling away again before halftime. His final one, a driving hook shot, pulled the Celtics within 57-56.

After trailing the entire first half, Boston took its first lead at 73-71 in the third quarter on a reverse layup from Marcus Smart.

The Jazz next play at Cleveland Sunday at 1:30 p.m.