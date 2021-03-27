Mitchell, Clarkson lead Jazz to dominating win over Memphis, 126-110

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Donovan Mitchell is playing like a real MVP candidate right now.

Mitchell had 35 points and seven assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 126-110 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Mitchell made 12 of 17 shots from the field and was directly involved in scoring or assisting nearly half of Utah’s 46 baskets.

“The biggest thing was being aggressive,” said Mitchell, who handled point guard duties with Mike Conley resting. “With a man down, everyone has got to raise their level. I just did it through scoring.”

Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points off the bench for Utah. Rudy Gobert chipped in 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Joe Ingles added 15 points and seven assists.

The Jazz (34-11) made 19 3-pointers and shot 50% percent from the field overall on their way to their 19th consecutive win at home, one away from the all-time franchise record.

Mitchell has now hit the 30-point mark in five of his last six games.

“Three letters, MVP,” Clarkson said about Mitchell. “And I think we’re done with that. He’s in that race. I don’t care what nobody says. This dude is leading our team and doing a great job scoring, getting us open shots. He’s just doing everything, so like I said, put him in the race.”

Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis. Kyle Anderson was the top scorer with 16 points. Dillon Brooks added 13 and Ja Morant chipped in 12.

The Grizzlies (21-22) lost both games in a two-game set at Utah.

Mitchell hit his first five shots from the field to give Utah an early boost on offense. His final basket in that start gave the Jazz a 23-13 lead midway through the first quarter.

“He was just getting to his spots,” Jazz forward Royce O’Neale said. “You know Donovan can get hot really quick. You give him the ball and let him keep going.”

It set the tone for a highly efficient first quarter for Utah, which shot 57% in the period. Memphis struggled to keep up after shooting just 28% over the same stretch.

After Brandon Clarke tipped in a layup to trim the deficit to 28-19, Clarkson hit back-to-back jumpers to ignite an 11-0 run that extended Utah’s lead to 39-19 at quarter’s end.

Memphis chipped away early in the second quarter and cut it to 45-36 on a 3-pointer from Brooks.

Then Mitchell took over again. Mitchell scored three straight baskets and assisted on three 3-pointers from Clarkson, fueling an 18-6 run that put the Jazz up 63-42 late in the second quarter.

“They were in attack mode,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “Mitchell played great and we didn’t have an answer for him.”

Mitchell tallied 28 points on 10-of-12 shooting before halftime, his career high for points in a first half. Clarkson was right with him in terms of efficient scoring, tallying 20 first-half points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Utah led by as many as 30 points in the second half, going up 90-60 in the third quarter after Gobert capped off a 16-2 run with a putback layup.

The Jazz next host Cleveland Monday night at 7:00 p.m.