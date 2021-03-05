Mitchell and Gobert fined by NBA for comments about officiating

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz all-stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert have both been fined by the NBA for comments made about the officiating following the Jazz 131-123 overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night.

Mitchell, who was ejected from the game after receiving two technical fouls in the final seconds, was hit with a $25,000 for his conduct on the court and his comments following the game, while Gobert was fined $20,000 for his comments.

Both Mitchell and Gobert said the Jazz, who own the best record in the NBA ag 27-9, do not get the respect from referees because they are a small market team.

Donovan Mitchell sounds off on some pretty bad officiating after tonight's overtime loss to Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/cSkZKhQZnh — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) March 4, 2021

“Now, I’m never ever one to blame a ref, to blame an official — I can say I could have done more — but this is getting out of hand,” Mitchell said. “There have been games like this that we’ve won; there have been games like this that we’ve lost. But this whole refereeing stuff, we’re nice, we don’t complain, like, we don’t get frustrated, we fight through things, and the fact that we continually get screwed, in a way, by this. You know?”

“We won this game, in my personal opinion. You know?” Mitchell continued. “But like I said, I’m going to give them credit. They won. Whatever. Cool. But it’s been a consistent thing, and the question is, ‘Can we do it? Can we sustain it? Are we for real No. 1? And, yeah, the hell we are. And it’s getting f—ing ridiculous that this is what is happening.”

“We have a whole second half of the season to go and get ready for, and I’m sick of it, to be honest with you,” Mitchell said. “We all are. This is something that just it eats me. It eats at me, man.

“Y’all know what it is. We all know what it is. But it’s really getting out of hand. It’s really, really, really getting out of hand. And the league needs to do something about this. I want to see the Last Two Minute Report. I want to see it. But it’s getting out of hand.”

Gobert was also critical of the refereeing, and says the Jazz have been getting disrespected for years.

Rudy Gobert @rudygobert27 says the Jazz aren't getting calls from the refs because they are a small market team. pic.twitter.com/BBYmc5msn5 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) March 4, 2021

“Our guys are not able to get calls everybody else in the f—ing league gets,” Gobert said. “We know we are the Utah Jazz, and maybe some people don’t want to see us go as far as we can go, but it’s disappointing.

“Three times in a row, Mike Conley is going to the rim, and they’re grabbing him right in front of the officials, and there’s no calls. And on the other end, there are calls that are invisible that are being made.”

“I think it’s disrespectful, to be honest, to the game of basketball and to our team, and hopefully, they’re going to watch the game when they get home,” Gobert added. “Hopefully, they feel ashamed when they watch the game.”

Gobert went on to say he believed the Jazz were being treated unfairly because they play in a small market.

“I don’t want to say that,” Gobert said, “but I really believe it. After playing in this league for eight years, it’s a little harder [to be in a small market], and that’s one of the things that we’ve got to overcome. That’s why I told the guys: ‘When you’re a small market, you’ve got to be better than just better. You’ve got to be elite, and you’ve got to control what you can control.’

“But it’s very disappointing to be disrespected like that. … It’s not just one play, because we all make mistakes. I have a lot of respect for the officials. It’s a tough job. I think they try their best, but it was too obvious tonight. They can’t make it that obvious. We’re going to watch film and do all that and keep getting better, but we deserve more respect as a team and as human beings for all the work we put in.”

Gobert will play for Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta, while Mitchell will play for Team Durant.