PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – In a stunning announcement, BYU baseball coach Mike Littlewood has resigned in the middle of the 2022 season, citing personal reasons.

Littlewood took over for Vance Law in 2012, and compiled a record of 262-208 and was 132-93 in the West Coach Conference over the last ten years. He guided the Cougars to regular season conference titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019 and was named WCC Coach of the Year in 2019. In 2017, he led BYU to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2002 after winning the WCC Tournament.

Current associate head coach Trent Pratt will assume the role of interim head coach, effective immediately, for the remainder of the 2022 season athletic director Tom Holmoe announced. Pratt joined the baseball staff as an assistant coach in 2012 and was promoted to associate head coach in 2017.

The Cougars are currently 17-12 this season, 6-6 in the West Coast Conference headed into a series against Nebraska this week.

BYU will play in the WCC one more season before joining the Big 12 Conference in the Fall of 2023.

Littlewood played for BYU and was a 27th round draft pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 1988.