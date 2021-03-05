Mike Conley named to his first NBA All-Star Game

Utah Jazz’s Mike Conley plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – After 14 seasons in the NBA, Mike Conley will finally play in his first All-Star Game.

Conley was named as an injury replacement for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and will make the first All-Star Game appearance Sunday in Atlanta.

Conley joins Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell on Team Durant, while Rudy Gobert will play on Team LeBron, which will be coached by Jazz head coach Quin Snyder.

He will also compete in the 3-point contest before the game along with Mitchell.

Conley is averaging 16.1 points, 5.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting a career-high 42.2% from 3-point range for the Jazz, who own the NBA’s best record at 27-9.

Booker was an injury replacement for Lakers forward Anthony Davis, but will miss the game because of a knee sprain.

Both Gobert and Mitchell tweeted congratulatory messages to Conley Friday night.