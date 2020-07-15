Mike Conley expected to pick up some of the scoring slack for the Jazz

ORLANDO (ABC4 Sports) – With Bojan Bogdanovic out for the rest of the season as he recovers from wrist surgery, the Jazz are going to have to find a way to pick up his 20 points per game.

One of the players expected to increase his scoring load is Mike Conley, who averaged 21 points per game as recently as last season with Memphis.

Seeing how it’s been over a year since getting traded to the Jazz, Conley’s comfort level with the team is pretty high despite the nearly four month layoff.

“Honestly it feels like I’ve played a full season under coach [Quin Snyder] and with the guys,” Conley said from the NBA bubble in Orlando. “I’ve got a chance to build chemistry with, so coming into the bubble, I had no questions about lingo, language, plays.”

Now in his 13th year in the NBA, Conley’s numbers aren’t what they were the last several seasons in Memphis. While battling through injuries, Conley’s scoring average is the lowest it’s been in eight years, but he says he’s feels great.

“Thankfully I was able to do everything during this quarantine,” Conley said. “Three or four months away from the game, I was able to just continue what I’ve been doing. I never took a break. I never had time off, kept being in the gym, kept running, kept working.”

His teammates expect Conley will revert to his “Memphis Mike” form when he played with the Grizzlies for the first twelve years of his career.

“I think Mike never lost it in my opinion,” backup guard Emmanuel Mudiay said. “I think it’s just him trying to figure it out as the year goes on. He’s never played with a lot of different players that can also dribble the ball, handle the ball, run pick and roll. It’s always been him in the pick and roll situation. So obviously with Bojan not being here, we’re going to need for him to be a little more aggressive, but I think he’s ready for it.”

Active in fight for social justice, Conley chose the phrase “I am a man” to wear on his jersey, a slogan that originated in Memphis.

“I consulted with my family,” Conley said. “It’s something that we thought was powerful, especially being where that all came from was actually in Memphis when the sanitation workers went on strike. I actually got to visit the civil rights museum a few times down there. So it means a lot to me to be able to put that on the back of my jersey.”

The Jazz restart the NBA season July 30th against New Orleans.