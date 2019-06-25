Mike Conley excited to join the Utah Jazz

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – Mike Conley sounds as excited as Jazz fans are about him coming to Utah.

Conley made his first public comments about the blockbuster trade that will send him from Memphis to Utah in exchange for Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, Grayson Allen and two draft picks.

Conley says he has heard the talk about how he can be the missing piece as the Jazz try to make a run at a Western Conference title, but he says he just wants to make a very good team even better.

“It’s crazy, I’m thinking about it the opposite way me coming there and the guys they already have in place,” Conley said at the NBA Awards Show in California, where won the NBA Teammate of the Year. “I feel like they’re already there and I’m just trying to blend in. It’s just an honor and humbling that people feel that way about me. “I’m just going to try to bring what I can to the team and give ourselves that chance.”

Conley said he was surprised, but excited to hear about the trade when the news broke last Wednesday.

“I was actually travelling to my mom’s house in Fayetteville, Arkansas, got off the plane and found out I had got traded,” said Conley, who had played all 12 of his NBA seasons with Memphis. “It just happened so quick. You kind of expected it, but once it happens, all the emotions and feelings come in. But after about 35 minutes or so, it all settled in and I’m really excited about this opportunity.”

Asked about his Twitter mistake when he tweeted about coming to the “city of Utah,” Conley said he has heard all about it.

“”It’s an honest mistake,” he said with a smile. “I was rushing when I was typing it in a place where I couldn’t use my phone. I made a mistake and that will be my last turnover, I promise.”

After winning the NBA Sportsmanship/Teammate of the Year, Conley said, “Utah, I’m looking forward to it. Let’s go do something special.”