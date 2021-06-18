Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell available to play in Game 6 against Clippers

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley warms up before Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LOS ANGELES (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz will finally have all their players available against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mike Conley, who has missed the first five games of the series with a hamstring strain, will play in Game 6 Friday night.

Conley missed nine games late in the season because of a hamstring injury, but returned for the Memphis series. However, he re-aggravated the injury in Game 5.

He was planning on playing in Game 3 against the Clippers before suffering a setback.

Conley, who made his first All-Star Game this season, averaged 16.2 points with six assists per game this season.

Donovan Mitchell, who has played in every game, but was listed as questionable with ankle soreness, will also be available to play.

Mitchell said he wasn’t as explosive as he wanted to be in Game 5, when he scored 21 points, but was clearly playing through pain.

“It sucks,” Mitchell said after the game. “It’s something I have to deal with. I ain’t got nothing else to say. It’s tough when you’re trying things you normally do and you see spots you can get to, but you can’t. So, you gotta find a way to make it happen. It’s tough, but I gotta find a way otherwise I’m gonna be home.”

Mitchell has averaged 31.6 points and 5.1 assists per game in the playoffs this season.

The Jazz trail the series 3 games to 2, and must win tonight to force a deciding Game 7 Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Vivint Arena.