Mike Conley agrees to 3-year, $68-million deal to stay with Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – JUNE 2: Mike Conley #10 of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball during Round 1, Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 2, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Mike Conley is staying with the Jazz.

As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, Conley has agreed to a 3-year, $68-million dollar deal with Utah. The deal could grow to as much as $72 million if incentives are reached.

The deal will not be officially announced until August 6th.

On his Instagram page, Conley wrote, “Blessed to continue this journey with the @utahjazz!!!!!”

Jazz all-star guard Donovan Mitchell expressed his gratitude on Twitter.

Just let @MCONLEY10 out the house thanks mike! 😂 https://t.co/WtwqW7Mb3Y — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 2, 2021

Conley played the last two seasons with the Jazz and helped Utah earn the #1 seed in the Western Conference last season. Conley averaged 16.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds, and made his first All-Star Game.

But he missed 21 regular season games because of a hamstring injury, which he re-aggravated in the playoffs, forcing him to miss all but one of the Jazz series loss to the L.A. Clippers in six games.

Conley will turn 34 just before the 2020-21 NBA season starts. In his 14-year NBA career, the first 12 with the Memphis Grizzlies, Conley has averaged 14.9 points and 5.7 assists per game.

Conley had made $34 million in each of his last two seasons with the Jazz, so at $22.6 million per season, this new deal represents a pay decrease.

The Jazz will still be over the luxury tax for the 2020-21 season. They still have roughly $6 million to spend on a mid-level exception in free agency.