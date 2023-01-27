SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah football team got a boost Friday, when the news broke that running back Micah Bernard was returning for the 2023 season.

On January 4th, Bernard announced he was entering the transfer portal. But a little over three weeks later, Bernard has apparently had a change of heart.

Bernard started at running back for the Utes in the Rose Bowl against Penn State, and rushed for 59 yards on 11 carries in Utah’s 35-21 loss to Penn State. For the season, Bernard totaled 847 yards and five touchdowns. Over the last two seasons, Bernard accounted for 1,621 total yards and nine scores.

While the move is not official yet, Bernard is expected to re-join Ja’Quendin Jackson and Jaylon Glover in the Utes backfield next season. Bernard has two years of eligibility remaining.

Returning from the transfer portal is not unprecedented, as Utes wide receiver Jaylen Dixon did the same thing two years ago.