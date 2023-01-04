SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – University of Utah running back Micah Benard will play his final season of college football somewhere else.

According to multiple reports, Bernard has entered the NCAA transfer portal and will have one season of eligibility left as a graduate transfer.

Bernard started at running back for the Utes in the Rose Bowl, and rushed for 59 yards on 11 carries in Utah’s 35-21 loss to Penn State. For the season, Bernard totaled 847 yards and five touchdowns. Over the last two seasons, Bernard accounted for 1,621 yards and nine scores.

Bernard also famously played defensive back in the 2022 Rose Bowl against Ohio State when Utah’s secondary was depleted with injuries.

Leading rusher Tavion Thomas has already indicated he will leave for the NFL Draft, leaving the Utes with Ja’Quendin Jackson and Jaylon Glover as the top returners at running back for the 2023 season.

Utah’s 2023 recruiting class also includes running backs John Randle Jr., Dijon Stanley and Mike Mitchell.

With BYU losing running backs Christopher Brooks and Lopini Katoa, Bernard could venture down to Provo and make an immediate impact with the Cougars.