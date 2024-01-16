SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The PGA tour moved from Hawaii to the mainland this week. In October, the tour will come to Utah.

The Black Desert Resort is planning on hosting the first tour event in Utah since 1963, and it’s all thanks to Patrick Manning.

In 2004, Manning was invited to check out a property in southern Utah.

“I was living in the Florida Keys, and I said I’ll go check it out. ‘Where is it?’ They said ‘St. George.’ I said ‘Awesome, okay, where is St. George?’ They said ‘Utah.’ I said ‘Where is Utah?'” Manning said.

When he got here and looked around, he was hooked.

“I couldn’t put my finger on it, but I just knew I was supposed to sell my other resorts and other projects and my homes and just stay here,” he said.

So, he stayed and started building the Black Desert Resort — complete with a championship golf course and a big hotel. Then, he thought, “Why not bring the PGA Tour here?”

“We got on the phone with the PGA and we just said we want a FedEx Cup Event, and they were laughing. I said ‘I don’t know what’s funny.’ They said ‘We get 100 requests like this per year.’ I said ‘Not from us.’ We somehow convinced them to come out here and visit the next week,” Manning said.

Landing a PGA Tour event is a tough prospect, especially for a new course. But when the PGA Tour came here, and took a look at the scenery, they said “It’s a go!”

“After walking the course for seven hours and seeing the platform that Black Desert provides, he said, ‘You’ve got a PGA Tour.’ And a quote from Steve Wenzloff, ‘There are spectacular courses on the PGA Tour, there are epic holes, but nothing will pop on national television like Black Desert,” Manning said.

There is still much to do before the tour comes here the first full week of October. The hotel isn’t finished, they need to build grandstands on top of the lava, but the fact that they landed an event so soon is amazing.

“To be awarded a PGA Tour before our grass had grown in all the way is pretty rare,” Manning said.

It will be interesting to see what the worlds best golfers think about the course when they finally get to play it.

“We know that they will say it’s beautiful, and they’ll say we treated them and their families at the highest levels that they would expect to be treated, but the golf course, we’ll have to wait and see. I don’t know if we’ll see super good scores, or not as good scores, we’ll have to see,” Manning said.