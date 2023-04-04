LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Having already lost head coach Ryan Odom, the Utah State basketball team has now lost two of its starters.

Guards Max Shulga and Sean Bairstow both announced they are leaving the Aggies to enter the transfer portal.

Both Shulga and Bairstow started every game this past season, helping the Aggies to a 26-9 record and a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Bairstow, who will have one year of eligibility remaining, averaged 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season.

Shulga, who has two years of eligibility remaining, had his best season in 2022-23, averaging 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Shulga had entered his name into the portal prior to the 2021 season, but decided to return to Utah State.