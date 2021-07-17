Martin Leon wins 123rd Utah State Amateur

ALPINE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The longest continuously held tournament in the world went even longer today at Alpine Country Club in a battle between two University of Utah golf teammates, the 39 hole match was the longest Championship match since 1938.

When it was over, Martin Leon became the first foreign born player to win the Utah State Amateur, he is originally from Chile.

The University of Utah golfer defeated his college teammate, Blake Tomlinson winning the match one up.

“It feels so nice, I mean I’ve been working so hard in the last few weeks,” said Leon. “I really wanted to win this tournament. I didn’t see it like an option really I knew there were really good players and just being able to win against such a hard field just feels great.”

Tomlinson finished second to a different Ute teammate last year, Mitch Schow and is the first golfer since Arnie Ferrin in 1961 and 1962, to be runner up two years in a row at the State Am.

“It’s awesome to have another Ute final, even if I’m not the winner I think that’s just awesome whoever it is,” said Tomlinson. “I just think it’s a big move for our program to be in this position, to where we can have two guys competing in the final match and it really says a lot about the program.”

Blake Tomlinson went down two holes early on in the match, but in the second 18 he rallied. On the par four 14th hole he sank a birdie putt to get back to one down.

The match was tied after 15 holes, both golfers missed the green with their approach shots. Leon sank a clutch bunker shot giving him the lead going into 16.

On 17, Leon found trouble off the tee, Tomlinson took advantage and the match went back to all square.

They would tie on 18 and send the match to a playoff.

It took until the third playoff hole but Tomlinson missed a 10 footer for par and Martin Leon won the 123rd Utah State Amateur.