OREM, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After leading Utah Valley to the regular season championship, head coach Mark Madsen was named the Western Athletic Conference Coach of the Year.

This is Madsen’s second WAC title in his past three seasons at UVU. Madsen led Utah Valley to a second straight 20-win season with a 24-7 overall record. His team hit the 20-win mark faster than any team in UVU history during the program’s full Division I status ear. His 24 wins are just one win away from tying the UVU record for wins in a season at 25.

Sophomore center Aziz Bandaogo was named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Bandaogo , from Senegal, is one of the top shot blockers and rebounders in the country, ranking third nationally in blocks (89), fifth in blocks per game (2.87), eighth in total rebounds (324), ninth in defensive rebounds per game (7.61), and 10th in rebounds per game (10.5). Bandaogo’s 89 blocks are the most swats ever recorded in a single season in UVU history.

Bandaogo, Le’Tre Darthard and Trey Woodbury all earned First Team All-WAC honors.



Utah Valley is heading into the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas with the No. 2 seed. The Wolverines are set to play the winner of Tuesday’s first round game between No. 7 Tarleton and No. 10 UTRGV on Thursday at 7 p.m. (MT) at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

