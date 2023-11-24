SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – In a season that has been riddled by injuries, the Utes football team is expected to start fifth string quarterback Luke Bottari in its season finale Saturday against Colorado.

Starting quarterback Cam Rising hasn’t played all season for the Utes. Bryson Barnes is dealing with an illness and an injury, and Nate Johnson has reportedly left the team and is expected to enter the transfer portal.

The Utes also don’t want to burn a medical redshirt on Brandon Rose, so Bottari is exepected to start against the Buffaloes.

Bottari, a junior college transfer from the College of San Mateo in California, has not played in a real game this season. He saw action in the Utes Spring Game, and threw a 67-yard touchdown pass.

Johnson has played in seven games this season, starting two, but was replaced by Barnes after struggling against UCLA. Johnson threw for 499 yards and three touchdowns this season, and rushed for 235 yards and four scores.

With the news that Rising was returning for one final season in 2024, Johnson has apparently decided to find a team where he would play more next season.

Utah (7-4) and Colorado (4-7) will kick off at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.