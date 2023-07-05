SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For the second straight Salt Lake City Summer League game, the Utah Jazz lose by ten points, falling to Philadelphia Wednesday night, 104-94.

Luka Samanic led the Jazz with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, to go along with a team-high nine rebounds, while Ochai Agbaji poured in 18 points. But six 76ers scored in double figures, led by 19 points from Javonte Smart and 18 points from Jaden Springer.

The Jazz (0-2) led by as many as 14 points in the first half before Philadelphia rallied to cut the deficit to just two at the break, 56-54.

“We’ve had three practices together as a team,” Samanic said. “It’s not an excuse, but we’re just getting to know each other. We haven’t played in a while. You can practice, but it’s nothing like a game, so two months with no games. I think we’re just going to get better as time goes by.”

The 76ers took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter before taking control with a 9-0 lead to extend its lead to double digits.

Agbaji had ten fouls in the game.

“Going through the first half, it was rough as far as getting things going,” said Agbaji, who made 6-of-17 shots from the floor. “But as a team, everything was working well. In the second half, I knew I had to step some things up.”

Rookie point guard Keyonte George had 14 points and four assists before leaving with a minor foot injury.

“Feeling great,” said George, who made 5-of-10 shots from the field. “Nothing’s wrong. Be back out there tomorrow. Just stepped on somebody’s foot. I’m expecting to play tomorrow. I’m glad I was able to get that one under my belt. The game slowed down for me. I was able to play my game. I took more shots, felt comfortable behind the three-point line.”

The Jazz committed 22 turnovers, while forcing just 12 by the Sixers.

Colbey Ross added 13 points off the bench for Utah, while Vernon Carey Jr. scored 12. Johnny Juzang made his Summer League debut and scored nine points.

Utah shot 44.6 percent from the floor, and 42.4 percent from three-point range.

Terquavian Smart and Ricky Council IV each scored 14 points for Philadelphia.

The Jazz will close out the Salt Lake City Summer League Thursday against Memphis before heading to Las Vegas.