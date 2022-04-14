DALLAS (ABC4 Sports) – Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 of the team’s playoff series against the Utah Jazz Saturday.

Doncic suffered a strained calf in the Mavs’ regular season finale on Sunday against San Antonio. The story was first reported by The Athletic.

Doncic has averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game for the Mavericks the season, leading Dallas to 52 victories and the #4 seed in the Western Conference.

In three games against the Jazz in the regular season, Doncic averaged 30 points, 11 rebounds and 7.6 assists, while shooting 46 percent from the field.

With Doncic sidelined for Game 1, the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson will have to fill the scoring void for the Mavericks.

Game 1 of the series is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Dallas. Doncic’ status for Game 2 on Monday is undecided.