Lone Peak beats Corner Canyon again to win 6A state title, 49-42

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – It turns out, the first time was no fluke.

Lone Peak beat Corner Canyon for the second time this year, 49-42 to win the 6A state championship Friday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Easton Comer threw four touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Crew McChesney with 2:26 left in the game, as the Knights won a wild game at Rice-Eccles Stadium, ending Corner Canyon’s 3-year reign atop 6A football.

“We did it!” Comer said. “That’s all I can say is, we did it. Holy crap, I can’t even believe it right now.”

“When I caught the ball, I said, ‘is there someone around me?” McChesney said. “Nope, so I knew I could score. It was the best feeling ever.”

Lone Peak ended Corner Canyon’s 48-game winning streak in October with a 41-16 win, and they were out to prove they could do it again.

“It was the media who said it was tough to beat a team twice,” head coach Bart Brockbank said. “Our kids knew we could do it.”

This epic championship battle saw 1.074 yards of total offense, 569 by Lone Peak and 505 by Corner Canyon. The 91 points were the most ever in a regulation championship game in Utah.

Asked if that was the greatest game he had ever been a part of, Comer said, “Oh ya, 100 percent. The first one was fun, but this was for the state championship.”

“Oh ya, my heart would say so,” head coach Bart Brockbank agreed. “Fantastic game, punch for punch. Punch, punch punch, and then more punches.”

“With the players we got, you never doubt us,” Comer said. “Some teams have to learn. They don’t respect us. Coming in they were still saying we were the underdogs. Don’t ever doubt us.”

Both teams moved the ball at will in the first half, as the Knights and Chargers went into the break tied at 35. But Lone Peak made some defensive adjustments in the second half, playing more press coverage with the Corner Canyon receivers, and held the Chargers to just seven points in the second half.

“We went into the locker room at halftime, I got everyone around and I said, ‘look, it’s 0-0,” said linebacker Luke Durfey, who also scored two touchdowns as a running back. “We’ve got one more half to remember the rest of our lives, all or nothing. And we just came out, firing it around, nothing new.”

McChesney hauled in six passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns, while Jaxson Willits rushed for 128 yards for the Knights.

“We knew we could beat them,” McChesney said. “Everyone was saying it was a fluke. We knew we could beat them again.”

Devin Brown completed 22 of 30 passes for 380 yards and four touchdown passes for Corner Canyon, two to Cody Hagen. But when Takeao Hansen picked off Brown’s pass off of a deflection with two minutes to play, Lone Peak could start celebrating.

Hagen finished the game with seven catches for 126 yards, while Jett Meine had five grabs for 114 yards and a score.