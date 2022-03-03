SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Lone Peak High girls basketball team is one win away from a perfect season.

The Knights held off Herriman, 51-49, to improve to 22-0 on the season.

Makeili Ika put in a game-winning layup with 2.8 seconds remaining to win it for Lone Peak, who trailed by as many as 10 points. Lone Peak trailed at halftime for the first time all season, but was able to rally thanks to a 10-0 run at the start of the third quarter.

Kailey Woolston led Lone Peak with 17 points, while Shawnee Nordstrom added 13 points and 8 rebounds.

Lexi Jensen led all scorers with 20 points for the Mustangs.

The only team standing in the way of a perfect season for the Knights is defending champion Fremont. The Silverwolves knocked off Westlake to advance to the 6A title game.

Fremont used a 16-0 run at the end of the first half to take a 10-point lead at the break, and held on for the 49-40 victory.

Aly Coombs and Maggie Mendelson each had 14 points to lead the Silverwolves. Mia Austin knocked down three shots from three-point land to finish with nine points.

Fremont (24-2) and Lone Peak (22-0) will play for the 6A championship Saturday at 1:30 at the Marriott Center in Provo.