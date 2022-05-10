WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The way the Lone Peak girls golf team played this week, it was definitely not a long shot for the Knights to win the 6A state title.

Berlin Long and her sister Aadyn Long led a dominant effort, as Lone Peak won the state title by 59 shots over Herriman Tuesday at Stonebridge Golf Course.

Senior Berlin Long, who is headed to BYU, won the individual title with a final round 74, finishing at even par over the two-day tournament. Freshman Aadyn Long was three shots back, finishing at 3-over par. As a team, Lone Peak finished with a score of 59-over.

In the 5A championship, Timpview was even more dominant, beating Alta by 79 strokes. Sunbin Seo won the individual state championship, finishing at 3-under, one shot ahead of Lehi’s Pati Uluave.