OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Kailey Woolston had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Lone Peak High School girls basketball team dominated the fourth quarter to beat Skyridge to win its second straight 6A girls basketball state title, 64-59.

Skyridge led the game going into the fourth quarter, 43-40, but the Knights outscored the Falcons in the final period, 24-6.

Makeili Ika had 15 points for Lone Peak, while Naia Tanuvasa added 12 points.

“It felt so good,” Ika said. “I’m so happy right now. Winning one is great, and winning two is even better.”

“I’m overwhelmed a little bit,” said head coach Nancy Warner. “I’m just trying to process it because of how the game went. Skyridge came out and fought back hard, so we just had to make sure that we were trying to respond to everything. So I’m just proud of my girls for responding.”

Cambree Blackham led Skyridge with 18 points.

Lone Peak made 45 percent of its shots, compared to just 33 percent for Skyridge. The Knights end another championship season with a record of 23-3.

“We just played together,” said Woolston. “Everyone is so selfless. We just love each other so much, and it was so much fun to do it with these girls.”