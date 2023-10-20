SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Lone Peak has been the dominant girls soccer team in 6A all season long, and the Knights put it all together in the championship game.

Samantha Sellers scored three goals for the hat trick, as the Knights easily defeated rival American Fork to win its first state title since 2018, 5-0.

“I’m so proud,” said head coach Shantel Jolley. “The best thing was not really the result, but just to see them play to the best of their ability and their full potential. For it all to come together in the last game, I don’t think I could be prouder of these girls.”

Brooke Hendricks scored a goal less than two minutes into the game to give the Knights the early lead. Lone Peak added two more goals before halftime, one by Bella Devey and Sellers’ first goal of the match to make it 3-0.

“I honestly think we just played the way we should,” said Hendricks, who also added an assist. “We definitely have been working on the mindset coming into this game. Our mindset is don’t stop. Hard work wins over talent. We just never gave up, kept going and played our game.”

Sellers scored twice more in the second half, while Eliza Collings recorded her 16th shutout of the season as the Knights pulled away for the victory.

“Oh my goodness, it’s such a good feeling, especially in the finals,” Sellers said. “It’s such a good way to end the season off.”

Lone Peak finishes the season with a record of 20-1, with its only loss coming to an out of state team, Coronado, Nevada.