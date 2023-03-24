SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake Bees announced Steve Klauke, the long-time radio broadcaster for the Buzz, will be hanging up the microphone at the ballpark after the 2023 season.

Klauke has been the “voice of the Bees” since the team’s inauguration in 1994. Since then, he has established an award-winning career being named the Utah Sportscaster of the Year three times (1995, 2014, and 2016) and was named Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year in 2014.

Klauke has called 4,034 regular season and playoff games for the Bees. During that time, Salt Lake Bees officials said he has said his signature “it’s up there, it’s out there, it’s gone!” call on 4,000 home runs and concluded 2,011 Salt Lake Bees victories with “handshakes and high-fives all around!”

“As I enter my 29th season, I have decided that now is the best time to hang up the microphone. I want to thank the fans for their support and hope everyone has had as much fun listening as I have had broadcasting,” said Klauke. “I am looking forward to calling the 2023 season and taking one last trip around the league.”

The broadcasting veteran is no stranger to calling Utah sports. Klauke came to Utah in 1991 as a pre-game, halftime, and post-game show host for the Utah Jazz and hosted a daily sports talk show on KISN. In 2015, Klauke began working as the broadcaster for Weber State University, calling the universities men’s basketball and football game. He has called games for the University of Utah, the Utah Grizzlies, and Utah Flash as well as the Los Angeles Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays.

“The Miller family wishes Steve unlimited enjoyment in his retirement,” said Larry H. Miller Company co-founder and owner, Gail Miller. “He has not only been a dedicated long-time employee but also a true fan of the Salt Lake Bees. We will always treasure and honor the immeasurable impact he has had on sports in Utah. Steve will always be remembered as ‘the voice of the Bees’ and holds a special place in our hearts.”

Klauke reportedly plans to continue his work as the broadcaster for Weber State men’s basketball and football.

The Bees will begin the 2023 season against the Sacramento River Cats on Friday, March 31 at Smith’s Ballpark. Kluake’s final game on the microphone will be Sunday, September 24, where there will no doubt be handshakes and high-fives all around.