Michael Buble concert at Vivint Smart Home Arena postponed

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – “An Evening With Michael Buble” tour has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tour officials say the tour was scheduled to start up again in Anaheim, California on May 2nd. And that all tickets will be honored for rescheduled dates. Rescheduled dates for the entire tour will be announced as soon as possible.

“The safety of my fans and my touring family is more important than anything and of course takes priority. I pray that everyone remains safe and I look forward to seeing you back on the road for a great night out once we are advised that our shows can continue. Stay well everyone,” commented Bublé.

May 8, 2020 Salt Lake City concert at the Vivint Smart Home Arena will be rescheduled.