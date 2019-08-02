Local kids learn the ABCs of baseball from the AAA Bees

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Honey, they shrunk the Bees!

Or at least it seemed that way for a few hours Friday when 95 local kids got a chance to become Salt Lake Bees for a day during a baseball clinic that was a real hit.

The youth from the Sorenson Multicultural Unity Center in Glendale got on-field instruction from Bees players at the Fourth Annual Bees Junior Hitters Camp at Smith’s Ballpark.

“They’re going around four rotations,” Aubriana Martindale of Smith’s Food & Drug told ABC4 News. “They’re going to learn how to hit, how to catch, how to actually play the game and in addition they’re going to go tour the locker rooms and get autographs.”



Smith’s sponsors the event as a way to get children off their computers and tablets and onto the grass and dirt, learning about the game of baseball first hand from guys who are one step away from the major leagues.



“It’s an important deal, Bees Assistant General Manager Bryan Kinneberg said. “One, to get kids out and active and playing. We love to be a part of that. Also to promote our sport and teach kids a little bit about baseball so hopefully they become lifelong fans.”



The kids also got to take photos with the players and enjoy a ballpark lunch.

As for the Bees, they’re in action Friday night at Smith’s Ballpark, opening a four-game series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at 7:05 p.m.

