Jazz players gather for game night to benefit Utah charities

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah Jazz players and staff gathered Thursday for the team’s annual charitable fundraiser.

The evening marked the 21st year the team has hosted Game Night with the Utah Jazz and proceeds from this year’s fundraiser will benefit Make-A-Wish Utah and Larry H. Miller Charities.

The annual charity event featured activities for the whole family, including family and video games, trivia, photo stations, and locker room tours.

The evening’s main entertainment was a game of “Family Feud” with select Jazz players.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: