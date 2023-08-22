SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Big League Utah, a coalition of Utah decision-makers and leaders led by the Miller family, wants to the public’s thoughts on a Major League Baseball team in Salt Lake City.

The group launched a public survey on Tuesday in order to gather insights, preferences, and feedback from the community. Through the survey, Utahns can get a glimpse of what an MLB team and stadium could offer.

The glimpses toward the new stadium revolve largely around seating, season ticket memberships, and prices.

Through the survey, Big League Utah spoke about different seating options ranging from standard reserved seating season ticket memberships to club seats, small group seating options, and luxury seating. Season ticket memberships for each option would include tickets to all regular season games for the potential MLB team as well as priority access for postseason games and any other ballpark events.

According to the survey, the standard reserved seating would include a “standard-sized” ballpark seat with a cup holder and access to general public concessions, restrooms and stadium entrances.

Fans who wanted a more “upscaled” experience, could opt for potential club seats which offer “prime views” of the stadium from the lower or mezzanine level with wider, padded seats and a private climate-controlled lounge. The lounge would have better food and drink options, with private restrooms, private stadium entrances, and preferred parking.

Luxury seating would be available on the suite level offering private rooms, a buffet counter, and “high-end” furniture and decor, according to the survey. The luxury suites could come in various sizes on both the suite level and field level.

The Salt Lake City MLB team could also offer small group seats which the survey says would offer some of the best views of the ballpark in a private environment ideal for small businesses, families or friends. Small groups would have in-box wait service as well as access to the club seating lounge and food and drink options.

Survey takers can share their thoughts on various pricing options presented through the survey, indicating how much they would be willing to spend on game packages for different areas of the stadium. Baseball enthusiasts are also given an opportunity to share what amenities or qualities are important to them when it comes to constructing the new stadium, whether that’s a new modern experience or an old traditional feel.

Of course, all of this is simply hypothetical as Big League Utah continues to do “market due diligence” and tests the waters for a Major League Baseball team in Salt Lake City. Just over a month ago, the coalition conducted focus groups, which reportedly filled up within 20 minutes.

As Major League Baseball has been publically considering expanding its league from 30 to 32 teams, Big League Utah is striving to make Salt Lake City a top contender for expansion. The current plans for an MLB team in Utah would be to utilize property on Salt Lake City’s west side, in the Rocky Mountain Power District. The new ballpark would fit on a 100-acre lot near the Utah State Fairgrounds.

Big League Utah has previously said that while the coalition for an MLB team in Utah is ready now, they anticipate actual league expansion is still multiple years away. The coalition would also welcome a relocation team, should one be willing to move to Utah.

The survey, which takes about 10 minutes to complete, can be accessed here.