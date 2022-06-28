SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ahead of a highly anticipated match-up between the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) and Colombia at Rio Tinto Stadium, a local soccer star is giving back to the Utah community.

Former BYU forward and current USWNT player Ashely Hatch is hosting a tailgate party with Journey of Hope, an organization that empowers women who have suffered abuse.

The organization’s goal is to raise money to help at-risk women in Utah to overcome issues like homelessness, human trafficking and domestic violence.

The tailgate is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at the northwest corner of State Street and Rimando Way.

Hatch isn’t just doing impressive things off the pitch — the former BYU star was a two-time All-American, netting an impressive 47 goals and 21 assists before going on to win the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League Golden Boot and the 2021 NWSL Championship with the Washington Spirit.

“I just decided it would be a good opportunity to raise awareness for women in the area who may be suffering from domestic violence or abuse,” Hatch told ABC4’s Dana Greene. “Journey of Hope helps a lot of women from all walks of life. I think it’s really important to create awareness for women out there to know that there are resources for them to reach out to if they’re struggling with anything or need help with anything.”

The United States and Colombia will play at 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at Rio Tinto Stadium.

For more information on the charity event, click here.