Local high school products Jay Tufele and Simi Fehoko selected in NFL Draft

Southern California defensive lineman Jay Tufele (78) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Southern California won 35-31. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Tufele taken by Jacksonville in 4th round, while Fehoko goes to Dallas in 5th round

CLEVELAND (ABC4 Sports) – Two more local high school products were selected on the third day of the NFL Draft.

Former Bingham High and USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first pick of the fourth round, the 106th selection overall.

Then in the 5th round, former Brighton High and Stanford wide receiver Simi Fehoko was taken by the Dallas Cowboys with the 179th overall pick.

Tufele, a five-star recruit out of Bingham, opted out of the 2020 season for the Trojans and declared for the NFL Draft after playing two seasons with the Trojans. Tufele had 64 total tackles and 6.5 sacks.

Fehoko, a four-star recruit with the Brighton Bengals, played three seasons at Stanford. In just five games in 2020, Fehoko 37 catches for 574 yards and three touchdowns. He had 566 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore.

Joining Zach Wilson (Corner Canyon, 1st round), Penei Senwell (Desert Hills, 1st) and Brady Christensen (Bountiful), the state of Utah has produced four NFL Draft picks thus far in the 2021 draft.