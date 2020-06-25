Local golfer Tyger Riggs to appear on ABC’s “Holey Moley”

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – With a name like Tyger, he had to grow up to be a golfer.

“I guess you could say that,” he said with a laugh. “[My parents] didn’t necessarily name me after him, but I guess you can say that. With my name, you’ve got to be a golfer, right?”

Former Mountain Crest High star Tyger Riggs has played golf his whole life, and he never thought he’d make it big on the ABC hit show “Holey Moley,” which combines miniature golf and an insane obstacle course similar to the one used in the ABC show “Wipeout.”

“So, you’ve got to dodge obstacles, run over logs, jump planets,” he said. “You’ve got to go through windmills without getting hit. So the competition is between putting and making sure you dodge all the obstacles. That really puts a swing on things, and it’s really fun out there.”

Riggs, who currently works in the pro shop at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City, will appear on the show Thursday night on ABC4.

Riggs is the second local golfer to appear on the show. Former Dixie State star Mei Brennan advanced to the finals with a hole in one on the last hole in an episode that aired a few weeks ago.

Tyger and Mei actually filmed their segments on the same day in California back in March.

“We were able to talk to each other a little bit, get to know each other a little bit,” Riggs said. “We found out we were from Utah, and so we want to make sure Utah is at the top of the list for best golfers. So it puts a lot of pressure on me. She already made it, so I need to make it too.”

Tyger isn’t allowed to tell us how he did, but he does say we need to watch.

“I can’t reveal too many details, but I can tell you it was really exciting,” he said. “This show coming up on Thursday is going to be awesome, so you better tune in and watch.”

“Holey Moley” will air Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. on ABC4.